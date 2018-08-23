No wait for Evergreen therapy appointments

August 23, 2018

At Evergreen Physical Therapy, they believe you should not have to wait to receive physical therapy.

You may find other PT clinics have long waiting lists to initiate treatment, while you wait thus your condition may worsen or your healing may be delayed.

Evergreen Physical Therapy offers initial evaluations within 24-48 hours, and same day appointments are available when needed.

All Evergreen PT clinics offer flexible scheduling around your work hours for your convenience.

They accept most insurance plans, including Medicare.

Types of services provided include:

Sports Medicine, Pre and Post Surgery Rehab, Worker’s Compensation, Pain Management, and Balance/Fall Prevention, and more.

For more information call:

• Clare: 989-386-9170

• Harrison: 989-538-4167

• Gladwin: 989-246-2311

• Midland: 989-837-1529

• Big Rapids: 989-796-4418

• Reed City: 231-465-4289

www.evergreenpt.org