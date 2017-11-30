North Ten building ready in Farwell

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A brand new 60,000 square foot building has been added to the Farwell Industrial Park and is ready to welcome a new manufacturer to the area.

The official Ribbon Cutting for the North Ten LLC spec building took place Tuesday morning and the building will be ready for occupancy today, December 1, North Ten LLC Chief Executive Officer Ron Kunse said.

Business and community officials attended the ceremony.

North Ten LLC began planning for the project last December, “When we decided we needed more space, Kunse said during the ceremony, “and with the assistance of Village President Gina Hamilton and the Village Council, the project began.” Work on the site started in May. He said construction of the building began in July.

The recently completed new building includes a huge warehouse area and 3,000 square feet of offices, a conference/break room and rest rooms.

The local contractors who completed the project include Contractor FED Corporation of Gladwin, Hawk Electric, Zinser Plumbing, mechanical by Gateway Refrigeration, sprinkler system by Jimco and concrete work by Weldon’s.

This new project is the second completed by North Ten LLC in the last two years. The other one, built in the Clare North Industrial Park now houses Advanced Battery Concepts. Both projects followed a ten year break from building, North Ten LL Executive Assistant Steve Stark said.