Northern Tradition features Lovejoy

March 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

There’s only a month left until the 17th annual “A Northern Tradition,” the annual fundraiser for Mid Michigan Community College will be held again.

The event will be held April 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jay’s Sporting Goods, who is once again sponsoring the evening.

The exclusive evening at Jays includes shopping, great food from many local restaurants, raffle prizes, a silent auction, shopping spree giveaways and more!

Last year over 93 local businesses and individuals sponsored the event, which raises funds for Mid’s Foundation which provide for student scholarships to improved facilities and man other causes at the College.

Tickets to the event are available Mid’s Harrison and Mt. Pleasant Campuses, Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare, or by calling 989-386-6651. The $50 ticket entitles each person to a $25 certificate for Jay’s merchandise during the evening, a limited edition art print, all-you-can-eat appetizers and desserts and the chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree at Jays.

This year’s feature artist is Peggy Lovejoy. A special guest, yet to be named will also be at the event.

One program the fundraiser supports is “Students of Promise,” which focuses on expanding the horizons of opportunity for local students facing significant challenges in their lives. The program promotes cultural awareness and academic achievement while providing a support system help these academically promising students soar.