Notorious Purple Gang hangout on Garden Tour

By Sandra Doherty

CCAC

Join the Clare County Arts Council July 15 from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. in Clare, MI for their annual tour of local gardens in and around Clare.

While strolling through a mix of city and country gardens you will come upon a well-hidden farm and home on the edge of Clare on the Tobacco River.

Isaiah Leebove, the infamous Purple Gang lawyer built this now 4,500 sq.ft. home in 1935. It became a hangout for gangsters from Chicago, Toledo and the Purple Gang out of Detroit.

Leebove was murdered in 1938 in the Doherty Hotel in Clare over a property dispute. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to get inside this famous and mysterious home complete with hidden rooms behind cupboards and a tunnel under a trap door.

Tickets for the Art of Gardening Tour may be purchased at the Doherty Hotel in Clare for $8.00 or $10.00 on the day of the tour. No tickets will be available after the tour begins.

Proceeds go to the support of the Clare County Arts Council.