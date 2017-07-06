Notorious Purple Gang hangout on Garden Tour

The Tobacco Ranch, once known as the infamous Purple Gang house, is one of this year’s highlighted stops on the Clare County Arts Council Garden Tour July 15.

By Sandra Doherty
Join the Clare County Arts Council July 15 from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. in Clare, MI for their annual tour of local gardens in and around Clare.

While strolling through a mix of city and country gardens you will come upon a well-hidden farm and home on the edge of Clare on the Tobacco River.

Isaiah Leebove, the infamous Purple Gang lawyer built this now 4,500 sq.ft. home in 1935. It became a hangout for gangsters from Chicago, Toledo and the Purple Gang out of Detroit.


Leebove was murdered in 1938 in the Doherty Hotel in Clare over a property dispute. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to get inside this famous and mysterious home complete with hidden rooms behind cupboards and a tunnel under a trap door.

Tickets for the Art of Gardening Tour may be purchased at the Doherty Hotel in Clare for $8.00 or $10.00 on the day of the tour. No tickets will be available after the tour begins.

Proceeds go to the support of the Clare County Arts Council.

