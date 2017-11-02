Oakbridge Inn gets new gym from Clare Family Fitness

Thanks to a donation of equipment from Kim Denton of Clare Family Fitness, and a lot of help from CFF members and the community, the veterans at Oakbridge Inn in Clare now have a room and equipment where the residents can keep healthy and fit.

Kim, who gives back to the community and has hosted and directed many events, said her latest ambition was to provide more access for veterans. She originally planned to open Clare Family Fitness for free workouts once a week. Then Linda Thompson, a CFF member and Oakbridge Inn supporter, suggested reaching out to the residents at Oakbridge. ““They are folks that served for us and could use a little extra support as they face the challenge of getting back on their feet again,”” she told Kim.

When Kim got a call from a local auctioneer, JR Hochstetler of Clare Estate Buyouts about some gym equipment he wanted to sell, Kim said she thought, “CFF is not in need of any additional equipment, but why not take the gym to the veterans?” Kim decided to buy it to donate to the veterans at Oakbridge. She said JR gave her “a very reasonable price, because he knew the equipment was going to be donated.”

When Kim told Oakbridge Inn Manager Dave Homan about the equipment she wanted to donate, he offered to clear out an entire corner room for the new “Mini-Gym” at the facility.

Kim and her crew, Larry Bidigare and Zaley Sensing moved equipment and painted the room “to create the right atmosphere.”

Now Kim said they have a CFF member, Jim Bertline, who has volunteered to train at the new Oakbridge Mini- every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

“It’s has been such a team effort!” Kim said. “An idea, powered by several excited and supportive partners. I love it when a good plan comes together. We all appreciate our Vets and this is a small token on our part compared to their sacrifice for our freedom.”

The desire to serve the people who have served our country is evident at Clare Family Fitness. They have reduced rates for Veterans and Civil Service. Also during the week of November 6, CFF is offering free gym use to all veterans.

Clare Family Fitness is located at 1509 N. McEwan Street. The phone number is (989)386-9730.