Allen “Big Al” Reeve Bond

October 28, 2019

Allen “Big Al” Reeve Bond September 23 1942-October 15, 2019

Allen “Big Al” Reeve Bond 77 of Harrison passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Allen was born September 23, 1942 in Hayes Township, Clare County, Michigan the son of Frederick Reeve and Laura Adeline (Stockwell) Bond. Al graduated from Harrison High School, Harrison, Michigan . Allen was united in marriage to Ms. Marion Ruth Winchester on June 10, 1961 in Harrison.



Mr. Bond was a lifetime resident of Harrison. Allen was a fifty-four year member of Operating Engineers Local 324. He dedicated two years to Hayes Township as a Township Constable and Liquor Inspector and over thirteen years serving as Hayes Township Supervisor. Al also worked with McGuire Chevrolet of Clare as a new car salesman as well as overseeing their used car lot in Harrison. Allen volunteered for many years with the Clare County Sheriffs Department as a Reserve Officer. Mr. Bond enjoyed hunting, fishing, fly tying, target shooting, Elk hunting in Colorado with his son Tim, watching all televised football games as well as watching NASCAR races. In later years, Al and his family restored a 1952 Chevrolet five window pickup, once completed he and his wife Marion would travel around Michigan going on various day trips and car shows. Al could also be found cruising the streets in his silver Corvette.



Surviving Mr. Bond is his loving wife and best friend of fifty-eight years, Mrs. Marion R. Bond of Harrison, five children; Shelly Schultz and husband Eric of Harrison, Deborah Bowermaster and husband Allan of Harrison, Tim Bond and wife Joanne also of Harrison, Pamula Henschel and husband Wayne of Harrison and Dan Bond and wife Carol of Clarkston, Michigan, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, one sister, Deanna Long and husband Bruce of Fairfield, Ohio, one brother, Douglas Bond and wife Deb of Harrison, many nieces, nephews and his three beloved fur babies; Chi Chi Rosa, Button Amelia and Odessa Jean. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and son, Gregory Bond.



A memorial gathering celebrating Allen’s life will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 2246 E. Cranberry Lake Road, Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Allen may be considered to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To share an online memory or condolence with Allen’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Bond are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989)539-7810.

