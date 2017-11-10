Audrey M. Winarski

Audrey Marie Winarski- age 97 of Lake, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Country Care Senior Living in Farwell, MI.

Audrey was born on December 7, 1919 in Arcadia, Michigan the 2nd of five children to parents John and Hannah (Larsen) Rigling. Audrey grew up in Corunna, Michigan and graduated from Corunna High School.

She was united in marriage to Leo Winarski on March 7, 1941 and together they raised four children. After graduation she took the Federal Civil Service exam and began working for the United States government, first for the Social Security Administration in Washington DC, and then in New Orleans, LA. Later she was employed as a Quality Assurance Representative for the US Defense Supply Agency at AC Spark Plug Division in Flint, and then transferred to Holley Carburetor in Clare in 1957, followed by a transfer to AuGres where she then retired in 1970.

Audrey was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Lake Eagles, American Legion, and the Eastern Stars. She loved camping, traveling, reading, word search puzzles and taking family and friends out to dinner. She has visited all 50 states and also 13 countries. She leaves many wonderful memories of her wonderfully full life and exceptional humor.

Audrey is survived by her children, Thomas Winarski and wife Linda of Gladwin, Kenneth Winarski and wife Carol of Dinwiddie, VA., Bette Rowley and husband Russell and Sally Hendershot, both of Lake, eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, two sisters; Irene Spitler and Blanche Cesal both of Owosso, two brothers; John Rigling and wife Katherine of Fayetteville, NY, Wyler Rigling and wife Patricia of Brookshire, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo on July 18, 1971, and daughter-in-law Marsha (Monroe) Winarski.

A funeral is planned for Friday, November 10, 2017 at 1PM at the Campbell-Stocking Funeral Home in Farwell. Pastor Connie Bongard will officiate. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 4 to 8PM and again on Friday from 11AM until the time of service at 1PM. Audrey will be laid to rest in Garfield Township Cemetery in Lake. Memorial considerations to Arcadia Historical Society in Audrey’s name, 3340 Lake St. Arcadia, MI, 49613. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.CampbellStocking.com