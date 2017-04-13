Benjamin Green

Benjamin Green, age 34 of Clare, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at his family’s home in Clare. Ben was born the son of Charles Green and Christine (Don) Tomaski-Scherrer on January 31, 1983 in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Ben became a proud member of the United States Marine Corps immediately after his graduation from Clare High School in 2001.

Having served three tours in Iraq, Ben was a highly decorated service member. When he wasn’t serving overseas, Ben could be found enjoying the outdoors either hunting, fishing with one of his handmade rods, mushroom hunting, or spending time with his daughters. Ben’s huge heart and kind nature will be greatly missed by all.

Ben is survived by his four daughters Hannah and Liberty Green of Clare and Megan and Georgia Green of Bay City. Other survivors include his mother Christine (Don) Scherrer of Clare, sister Samantha (Tim) Green of Memphis, TX., nephew Justin Widener of Memphis, TX., many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and special friends Dave and Tracy Perkins. Ben was predeceased by his grandparents Ben and Eulaine Tomaski, uncle John Roe, and aunt Shelly VanBuskirk.

A funeral service will take place in Ben’s honor on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Clare Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Pastor John Kasper officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery of Clare.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 2:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in honor of Ben are recommended to the family to help with final expenses.

Those who are unable to attend may visit the family page at www.stephenson-wyman.com.