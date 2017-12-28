Betty Jean Eickholdt

Betty Jean Eickholdt 82 of Prudenville, Michigan passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. Betty was born December 21, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of James and May C. (DeForest) Roby.

Betty had resided in Prudenville for a brief period, moving from Clare, where she had resided at Gateway Apartments for over two years. Betty enjoyed painting, playing cards, drawing with her grandchildren and visiting Las Vegas, Nevada. Betty’s greatest passion was caring for her family and spending time together.

Surviving Ms. Eickholdt are her loving children, two daughters; Gail Olsen and husband Edwin and Kathryn Ebro and husband Joseph, four sons; Mark Caplan, David Williams and wife Sheryl, Kenneth Williams, Gary Williams and Dawn, seventeen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one sister, Donna Roby and one brother, James (J.D.) Roby, and many nieces and nephews. Ms. Eickholdt was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Steven Williams.

