Betty L. (Henry) Williams

God saw she was tired so, he put his arms around her and told her “to come with me.” With a tearful eye we saw her fade away. Although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, that he only takes the best.

Betty L. (Henry) Williams was a long life resident of Farwell. She was born the daughter of Lola and Walter Henry on June 8, 1938 in Greenwood Township, Clare County. She married Robert Williams Sr. on July 30, 1958. Betty retired from Melling Products in Farwell in 2000.

She passed away quietly at home on December 25, 2016 at the age of 78 in the presence of her children. She is preceded in death by her one and only true love – Bob Williams, parents Walter and Lola (Walker) Henry – 2 brothers Larry and Benjamin and 1 – sister Nora.

She is survived by her children Robin Norris (Larry) of Sears, Bobby Williams Jr. (Jodi) of Florida, Ervanna Brugger (Tim) of Clare, Alan Williams (Charlotte) of Farwell, Annette Williams of Farwell and Benji Williams of Coleman. She has eight grand-children, Greg Randle (Miranda), Lyndsie Ratcliff, Tim Brugger (Melissa) II, Harley Brugger, Carl Williams, Cory (Taylor) Williams, Tyler Williams, and Madyson Williams. She has eight great-grandchildren Connor Randle, Austin Brugger, Allie Ratcliff, Rebecca Ratcliff, Lucas Randle, Savannah Ratcliff, Hunter Ratcliff, Makswell Randle and step-grandson Corey Sweet.

Betty enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, watching her grand & great-grandchildren and attending family functions. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 302 Wilcox Parkway in Clare, Michigan.