Beverly Lynn Terry

October 21, 2019

Beverly Lynn Terry, 63, of Harrison, passed away on October 2, 2019 at McLaren Bay Regional. Beverly was born December 10, 1955 and lived her early years in Marlette, Mi. She is survived by her husband Frank, and daughter Keren and son Mark; two brothers Dave Smiley, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, and Jim Smiley, who lives in Clarkston, Mi; and a sister, Mary Beth Allen, who lives in Paw Paw, Mi.



Beverly and Frank were married for 40 years. Beverly was a former teacher, loved music, loved the outdoors and always enjoyed being around the water.



A Memorial Service was held at Brown’s Corner Church on Sunday, October 6th. Arrangements are being handled by the family and the Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown’s Corner Church at 5540 S. Clare Ave., Clare Mi. 48617.

