Brenda May Goodrich

September 13, 2018

Brenda May Goodrich, age 59 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018 at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland following a brief illness.

Brenda was born on October 4, 1958 in Clare, the daughter of Shirley M. (Schaar) Goodrich and David M. Goodrich.

She grew up in Farwell and attended Farwell Area Schools until into her Junior year at which time she moved to Mt. Pleasant and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1984.

Following her graduation from High School she had various little odd jobs and then began working at Mid Michigan Industries on a regular basis until her retirement in 2016.

Brenda was a very social person and she had many loves in her life.

She loved family and friends and loved spending time with them. She cultivated many friends while at MMI and enjoyed those relationships to no end.

She loved shopping and going out to eat, here again with family and friends.

She loved going to the Casino and attending concerts; she loved watching movies either at home or the theater. Brenda loved car races and anything about NASCAR with Dale Earnhardt Jr., #88 being her first love. She loved going to MIS and watching him race there or watching him on TV; it really didn’t matter where she was able to catch a glimpse of him and that was all it took.

Locally she loved going to the Mt. Pleasant Speedway to watch races and there her favorite driver was “Taco Bob”. Brenda also loved it when Harley Days came to MMI and she could either take a ride, or just view those big bikes; she loved the roar of those big powerful engines.

Brenda is survived by her half brother, David Goodrich and her cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Shirley (Goodrich) Stowe and David Goodrich; her step-father, Ralph Stowe; half brother, Lyle Goodrich; maternal grandparents John and Doris Schaar of Farwell and paternal grandparents Ralph and Irene Goodrich of Lake George.

Visitation and services for Brenda will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home, 165 S. Hall Street, Farwell.

Visitation will begin at 1 P.M.followed by the Funeral and committal service at 2 P.M. officiated by Mr. Tom Shephard. Brenda will be laid to rest in the family burial plots in Surrey Township Cemetery in Farwell.

Cousins Mel and Nancy Haga, guardians for Brenda would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the Listening Ear Staff of the Manor Home in Mt. Pleasant for the kind, considerate and loving care given Brenda while being a resident at that home for the past 14 years.

Brenda had MS, a condition which prevented her from living by herself and was dependent upon the staff for all her daily needs.

This staff went above and beyond to assure Brenda’s needs were met and through their efforts she was able to enjoy a quality of life for many years.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been set up with Listening Ear, P.O. Box 800, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan 48804 in Brenda’s memory. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com