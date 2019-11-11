Bryan Andrew Harton

November 11, 2019

Bryan Andrew Harton 70 of Farwell, Michigan was called to his Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a tragic automobile accident. Bryan was born March 15, 1949 in Lansing, Michigan the son of Andrew Bertram Harton and Marguerite Mary (VanCampen) Harton. Bryan attended and graduated from Holt High School in 1968. Bryan was united in marriage to Ms. Christina Jane Duncan on September 11, 1970 in Lansing.



Mr. Harton had resided in Farwell since 2008, moving from Clare, Michigan and previously from Harrison, Michigan. Bryan was employed with Fisher Transportation of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan as a truck driver for over fourteen years. Prior to Bryans employment with Fisher Transportation, he spent twenty-five years with Ferrellgas as a propane delivery technician. Mr. Harton enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, golfing, playing on various men’s softball leagues, watching televised golf tournaments, Detroit Tigers baseball games and old western movies. His greatest passion was attending and cheering for his children and grandchildren during their various high school sporting events. Bryan was very proud of his children’s and grandchildren’s life accomplishments.



Surviving Bryan is his loving wife and best friend of over forty-nine years, Mrs. Christina J. Harton of Farwell, five loving children; Todd Harton and wife Cindy of Rosebush, Michigan, Shaun Harton and wife Amanda of Harrison, Lisa Wentz and husband Danny of Katy, Texas, Josh Harton also of Katy, Texas and Sara Lundquist and husband Ben of Cadillac, Michigan, eleven grandchildren; Seth Harton, Lexy Harton, Braedan Lundquist, Matthew Harton, Gavin Wentz, Ashlyn Lundquist, Ava Harton, Madisyn Lundquist, Bryson Moebes, Cheyenne Harton and Bella Wentz, plus many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mr. Harton was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Kaitlin Wentz, one sister, Janis Every and one brother, Craig Harton.



Celebration of Life services honoring Bryan will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison with Pastor Tim Tanner officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to gather on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service to share memories and condolences. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Bryan may be considered to the Harton Family, in care of: Christina J. Harton. To share an online memory or condolence with Bryan’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Harton are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.

