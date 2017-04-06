Charles Edmond Wilson

AUGUST 25, 1935 – MARCH 30, 2017

Charles Edmond Wilson 81 of Harrison passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland. Charles was born August 25, 1935 in Harrison, the son of Perry Walter and Gladys Violet (Merritt) Wilson. Charles was united in marriage to Ms. Alice Marie Chaffee on December 5, 1956 in Harrison.

Mr. Wilson was a lifetime resident of Harrison, where he operated the family farm and raised his children. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, woodworking, spending weekends and vacations at the family cabins in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Surviving Mr. Wilson is his loving wife of sixty years, Mrs. Alice M. Wilson of Harrison, one daughter, Pixie Loughray and husband Michael of Houghton Lake, three sons; Clifford Wilson and wife Michelle of Harrison, Dan Wilson and wife Jill of Harrison and Dave Wilson and wife Sheila also of Harrison, daughter in law, Penny D. Wilson and Dennis of Houghton Lake, sixteen grandchildren; Christina and Garth Sherman, Brandi Wilson, Jeffrey and Jessica Wilson, Misty and Cody Beemer, Sarah Pothoof and Chris, Andrea and Barry Wallace, Amanda and Ryan Harding, Jennifer and David Comstock, Tammy and Anthony LaPorte, Steven Pothoof, Joshua Wilson, Justin Wilson, James Loughray, Jacob Loughray, Rebecca Aluia, and Marissa Matthews, thirteen great –grandchildren; Bryce Roebuck, Royce Beemer, Brennen Beemer, Eli Sherman, Caralie Beemer, Emma Harding, Allyson Comstock, Jackson LaPorte, Jace Wilson, Lily LaPorte, Lilianna Williams, Owen Comstock, Finley Harding and one great-granddaughter arriving soon, two sisters; Ethel Bailey and husband Marvin of Harrison and Clarissa Carrick of Canada, plus many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Timothy J. Wilson, five sisters; Iva, Lillian, Rosalta, Donalda and Ila, three brothers; Dale Wilson, Perry Wilson Jr. and Joe Marsh.

Celebration of Life services honoring Mr. Wilson will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. from Trinity Christian Life Center, Harrison with Pastor Mitchell Frost officiating. A time of gathering will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Trinity Christian Life Center, Harrison, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Memorial gifts in memory of Mr. Wilson may be considered to the Wilson Family, in care of Alice M. Wilson. To share an online memory or condolence, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Wilson are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.