Cherie A. Brown

September 13, 2018

Cherie A. Brown, age 64 of Farwell, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.

Cherie was born the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret “Peg” (Bowbeer) Bennett on April 21, 1954 in Mt. Pleasant.

She was united in marriage to Donald R. Brown on July 8, 1972.

Cherie was a graduate of Clare High School and had attended classes at Mid Michigan College. She had worked at Home Depot in Mt. Pleasant for 15 years; having worked in the Garden Center as well as being a Cashier.

Cherie loved to tend to her garden and flowerbeds at home; as well as spending time with her grandchildren baking pies and cooking.

Cherie is survived by her husband Donald; children Rita Brown of Mt. Pleasant and Benjamin (Jeri) Brown of Clare; her grandchildren Scott Moses, Anastacio Ramos IV, Tealan Brown, Brendan Green, Chloe Brown and Mercedes Bajena; a great grandson Miles Taylor and siblings Ed Johnson, Dawn Horseman, Sandra Lane, Norma Crawford, Richard Johnson, Char Kirchner and Mike Bennett. Cherie was predeceased by her sister Joyce Haring.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11 A.M. with the service to start at 1 P.M. A luncheon will follow at the Grant Twp. Hall. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com