Dwayne R. Evans

October 26, 2018

Surrounded by his family, Dwayne R. Evans, age 79, of Clare, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Sparrow Health Systems in Lansing. He was born to Robert and Rhoda (Taylor) Evans on May 26, 1939 in Muskegon, Michigan. He married Joyce Spoelman on Dec. 28, 1956 in Eastport, Michigan. Dwayne worked 37 years for the Michigan Department of State Highways and retired as a Tech 12 engineer. He was a member of the Clare First Baptist Church and served as Church Treasurer for over 30 years. He also served as Chairman of the Hatton Township Planning Board for 25 years and on the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund Board for 20 years. In addition to church and civic obligations, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, cutting wood, taking care of his “back 40,” and Gulf Shores winter trips.

Dwayne is survived by his wife Joyce of 61+ years, his children: Dr. Barbara Jacobson (Robert) of Mason, MI, Dr. Larry Evans (Dr. Beth Evans) of Beebe, AR., and David Evans MBA of Delton, MI. He also leaves behind three sisters: Theora Majszak, Janice Steward, Annella Nachazel, and a brother and sister-in-law, Theodore “Ted” (Leona) Spoelman of Muskegon, and his grandchildren: Alaina Sharp, Evan Stuart, Amy Hill, Nathan Evans, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers-in-laws: Lewis and Nelson Spoelman and Joe Nachazel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Clare First Baptist Church, 302 Wilcox Parkway, Clare, MI 48617. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and from 7:00 PM till 9:00 PM, and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the service. Burial will be at Torch Lake Cemetery, Eastport, MI. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to: the American Heart Assn., the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund, or to Clare First Baptist Church. Those unable to attend are invited to leave an online condolence message for his family at www.stephenson-wyman.com