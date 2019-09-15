Francis Joel Tragis

September 15, 2019

Francis Joel Tragis, age 81 of Lake George, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the North Woods Nursing Center in Farwell. Francis was born the son of the late Frank and Blanche (Wasser) Tragis on January 14, 1938 in Detroit. He was united in marriage to Barbara Antczak on January 18, 1958. Francis had learned the trade of Machinist from his Father having worked at the Form Sprag Corporation in Warren. He had worked at other shops, having retired as a Machinist Superintendent.



Francis and Barbara had owned a cottage in Lake George since 1975, having moved there full time in 1980. Together on November 10, 1980 they bought The Depot party store in Lake George which they continued to still own. Customers frequenting The Depot affectingly called Francis the “Ice Cream Man”. When Francis had free time he enjoyed fishing in his secret fishing holes on Lake St. Helen and tinkering with cars.



Survivors include his wife, Barbara; children Greg of Harrison and Kimberly (Gary) Brehmer of Canton as well as grandchildren Joel, Joshua, Jacob, Matthew and Tina. Francis was predeceased by his son Mark.



Visitation and services will be held at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 to 6 P.M. Services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Pastor John Kasper officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Rosebush. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com

