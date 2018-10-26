Frazer Lee Bartel

Frazer Lee Bartel 66 of rural Harrison passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Frazer was born February 29, 1952 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Frazer and Maureen (Kelsey) Bartel. Frazer graduated from Clarenceville High School, Livonia in 1970. Mr. Frazer was united in marriage to Laurie Evans in June of 2004 in Harrison.

Frazer had resided in rural Harrsion since 1986, coming from Detroit, Michigan. Mr. Bartel enjoyed hunting, fishing collecting guns, supporting the National Rifle Association and was an advocate of the Second Amendment. Frazer enjoyed gardening with his wife, spending time with his grandchildren and spoiling his cats and dogs.

Surviving Mr. Bartel is his loving wife of fourteen years, Mrs. Laurie J. Bartel of Harrison, his mother, Maureen Bartel of Florida, two sons; Pat McPhee and wife Nikki of Clare, Lee Bartel and wife Nicole of Harrison, seven grandchildren, one sister, Patricia McKinney of Illinois, one brother, Tim Bartel of Florida, plus several nieces and nephews. Mr. Bartel was preceded in death by his father, Frazer Bartel.

Celebration of Life services in honor of Frazer will be held Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison with Pastor Connie Bongard officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to gather on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service to share memories and fellowship. Memorial gifts in memory of Frazer may be considered to: National Rifle Association. To share an online memory or condolence with Frazer’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Frazer are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.