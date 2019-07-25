Gary E. Walker

Gary E. Walker, age 70 of Lake George, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center of Midland. On May 9, 1949, Gary was born one of nine children to Alva Walker and Mary (Fox) Walker in Mt. Pleasant. He was united in marriage to Marie Bisbey-Brown on April 10, 1999 in Las Vegas, NV. Gary was a graduate of the Farwell High School Class of 1969. Shortly after his graduation and time spent in trade school, Gary began what would become an impressive thirty-four year career with General Motors as a job molder and member of the research and development team. Gary enjoyed golfing in his younger years and he was an avid NASCAR fan. He was also very proud of his recently restored 1950 Chevy Fleetline, which was a People’s Choice Award winner in multiple local auto shows. Those that knew Gary well will miss his quick wit, his playful sense of humor, and most especially his huge heart and willingness to help everybody.



Gary is survived by his wife Marie of Lake George and his children Amy Strecker of North Dakota, Myria Walker (Shawn Hondl) of North Dakota, Sandie (Shawn Gagnon) Brown of Farwell, Charles (Angela) Brown of Mt. Pleasant, and Michael (Kim) Brown of Arkansas. Other survivors include his ten grandchildren Cody, Caleb, Caydee, Stephanie, Chelsey, Robin, Paige, Ayden, Colby, and Raylee, his seven great grandchildren, his brothers Charles (Marilyn) Walker and Thomas Walker, his best friend Charley (Darcy) Sterner, and other extended family and close friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Alva and Mary Walker, his sisters Shirley, Diane, Evonne, and Jean, and his brothers Ron and Alan.



A memorial service in honor of Gary will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the Farwell Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. to the time of service at 12:00 P.M. Burial will follow privately in the Garfield Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Gary may be made to the Lake Rod and Gun Club. For those unable to attend, condolences may be shared online at www.stephenson-wyman.com

