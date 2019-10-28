Georgia Maples

October 28, 2019

Georgia Maples-, age 92 of Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Georgia was born in Norwich, Connecticut on June 26, 1927 to parents Demosthenos and Persephone (Hatjelis) Keramitas. Georgia graduated from business school and worked as a legal secretary. On July 8, 1947, Georgia married George Maples Jr. in Norwich. Georgia loved to do crossword puzzles, play Solitaire, crafts, knit, crochet and her computer. She enjoyed country music. Her favorites were Marty Robbins, Patsy Cline and Jim Reeves. She also loved classical and Greek music.



Georgia is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, George, their son Fred Maples of Southgate, MI, daughter Deborah Madden (Brian) of White Lake, MI, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two sisters, Elaine Asteraides (Basil) of Windsor, CT, and Irene George of Uncasville, CT. Georgia was preceded in death by daughter Sandra, her husband Wayne Winn, her brother Fred Keramitas and her sister Marie Higgins.



A funeral service is planned for Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Lake Baptist Church, 9144 Gibson Ave., Lake, MI 48632. Pastor Terry Hose will preside with burial to follow at the Garfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the Campbell Stocking Family Funeral Home in Farwell on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, and again on Monday from 10 AM until the time of service at 11AM at the Lake Baptist Church. Memorial considerations to Big “R” & Smokin’ Joe’s Hospice Benefit. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home and also at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.campbellstocking.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Campbell Stocking Funeral Home, Farwell, MI.

