Helen Isabella Dysinger

Helen Isabella Dysinger- age 103 passed away at her home in Clare, peacefully and surrounded by her family on Monday, March 13, 2017. Helen was born on December 21, 1913, in Saginaw Michigan, to parents Charles L. and Iva Dell (Gubbins) Williams. Helen was married to Leon Sylvester Dysinger in Clare, Michigan on March 15, 1933.

Together they raised five children. Helen dedicated her life to raising their five children, cooking, sewing, gardening, and enjoyed crocheting and macramé. She loved spending time with her very large family.

She will be dearly missed by her children; Daniel Dysinger of Clare, Duane Dysinger of Clare, Donald and wife Linda Dysinger of Farwell, Nancy Lloyd and husband Jim of Clare, Carol Larrance and husband Ron of Farwell, twenty-four grandchildren, fifty-two great-grandchildren, thirty-six great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Virgie Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leon on September 17, 1997, their infant son, Robert, two brothers; Charles and Edward Williams, and two sisters; Mildred Lamphere, and Zelma Rice.

A funeral is planned for Friday, March 17th, 2017 at 11AM, at the Clare Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Jim Young will officiate with burial taking place in Vernon Twp. Cemetery. Friends and family may visit with Helen’s family on Thursday, March 16th from 5 until 8PM at the Campbell-Stocking Funeral Home in Farwell. There will also be a visitation time from 10 until the time of service at 11Am at the church on Friday. Memorial considerations to Mid-Michigan Hospice. Memories and condolences may be share with Helen’s family online at www.CampbellStocking.com