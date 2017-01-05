Herbert Davis Junior

DAVIS, HERBERT JUNIOR of Harrison, Michigan, died January 3, 2017. He was 95. Born August 24, 1921 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Herbert and Amber Marie (nee: Richards) Davis.

He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (John) Gault and Gail (Keith) Ross; five grandchildren, Jason (Sheila) Gault, Carrie (Darren) Montreuil, Heather (Matt) Spicer, Jesse Popp and Renee (Todd) Peska; eight great grandchildren, Grace, David and Nicklas Montreuil, Marissa Barkley, Matthea and Ryan Spicer, Valyn Spahr, Hunter Peska, Thomas (Heather) Davis and Lauren (Douglas) Brothers; four great great grandchildren, Lily, Rose, Georgia and Penny; one brother, Duane Davis; he was preceded in death by two wives, Lucille Davis (1991) and Joanne Davis (2007); one son, Francis Edward Davis; one daughter, Nancy Popp; one sister, Amber Heythaler; one brother, Don Davis. Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy WWII. He retired as a supervisor at Michigan Consolidated Gas Co.

He was a member of the John J. Carton Masonic Lodge #436 F & AM, Harrison, Elf Khurafeh Shrine and 32 Degree Scottish Rite Bodies. He enjoyed bird and deer hunting along with fishing. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017 at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville with a Masonic Memorial service at 7:00 p.m. along with Navy military honors. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Pet Fund Alliance or Shriners Hospitals. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com