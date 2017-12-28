Homer D. Cummings Jr.

Homer D. Cummings Jr., age 72, of Lake, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. He was born the son of Homer and Leona (Shell) Cummings on August 18, 1945 in Flint. He served with the US Army during the Viet Nam War and moved from Breckenridge to Lake in 1999. He married Gwendolyn Kay Wolfgang on Oct 5, 1968 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 30, 2012. He had worked for Fisher Body in Lansing ( later Buick, Olds, Cadillac) as an assemblyman on the line. He retired in 1999 and moved North. He had served from 2001 to 2005 on the Garfield Twp. Fire Dept and from 2006 to 2013 with the Surrey Twp. Fire Department. He was a member of the UAW Local 602.

Homer is survived by his children, Johnathan “Dale” (Roxann) Cummings and Roberta Jo (James Messerschmidt) Cummings all of Lake, his grandchildren, Amanda(Josh) Carr, Cora (Josh) Hickey, and Cassie (Lane)Romanelli, Great-grandchildren, Avery Jo, Khloeigh, Easton, Jordyn, Kenneth, and Lane Jr.. Also surviving are his brothers, Leonard (Deborah) Cummings, John (Pat) Cummings, and Aletha (Don) Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother Ralph, and a sister Dolores Fry.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 29, at 11:00 AM at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Young officiating. Burial will be in the Garfield Township Cemetery in Lake. Friends may meet with his family at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. An online condolence register is available at www.stephenson-wyman.com