Horace Landis Ruark

September 15, 2019

Horace Landis Ruark “Landis the Legend”, age 82 of Farwell, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Neosho, Missouri on April 3, 1937 to David and Madge (Lay) Ruark. Landis was a graduate of Clare High School class of 1955 after which he entered the U.S. Navy until honorably discharged in 1959. He then attended Michigan Tech where he received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He went on to have a distinguished career at the forefront of the computerized era.



Landis is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Beth Ruark; his children John (Dulcey) Ruark and Veronica (Mike) VanDerSys; four grandchildren and a sister Dinah Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jarl Ruark and a grandson.



He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. There will never be another Legend like Landis. Cremation has taken place with arrangements handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com

