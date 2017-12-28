James E. Fron

James E. Fron, age 73, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. He was born the son of William and June (Kelly) Fron on Feb. 15, 1944 in Wheaton, Illinois. He married the former Donna Kegg on February 2, 1993 and she survives him. Jim has lived in the Clare/Harrison area for about 45 years after moving here from Illinois. He had operated Jim’s Fish Farm on M-61 for several years and had been a Merchandise Buyer for Jay’s Sporting Goods for nearly 30 years. He loved to fish and hunt and was considered an accomplished gardener and arborist.

Survivors include his wife Donna, his step-sons, Tim (Paula ) Bailey of Clare, Mark (Angie) Bailey of Charlotte, Todd (Laurie) Bailey of Pinellas Park, Fla., Steve (Sue) Bailey of Clare, and Kevin Bailey of St. Petersburg, Fla., several Grandchildren, his sisters and brother, Bill (Faye) Fron of Cedartown, Ga., Sharon (Burton) Patrick of Allison Park, Pa., Karen (Michael) Riddet of Gay’s Mills, Wi., and his nephews, Billy and David Fron and Jay Patrick.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements for cremation were handled by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home in Clare. An online condolence register is available atwww.stephenson-wyman.com