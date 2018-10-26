John A. Kline

October 26, 2018

John A. Kline, age 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 18 at his home in Midland, Michigan, surrounded by his family, after a 28 month battle with brain cancer. John was born on January 14, 1937 in Toronto, Canada and, as an infant, was adopted by Adin and Gladys Viola Kline.

He was united in marriage to Melanie Delikat on November 20, 1966 in Springfield Gardens, New York. They relocated to Clare, Michigan and were residents there from 1966 to 2015 before moving to Midland. John earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Detroit Institute of Technology and worked as a Revenue Agent for the Michigan Department of Treasury for 22 years before owning and operating Kline’s Accounting for 23 years.

John was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clare, serving as church treasurer for many years. He served on the Clare Board of Review & Planning Commission for 17 years and served as Clare High School Band Boosters treasurer for 7 years. He enjoyed home improvement projects, camping, and volunteering at the Towsley Building Information Desk at MidMichigan Medical Center. John will be remembered for his story-telling and willingness to help others.

John is survived by his wife Melanie; children Paul (Kristi) Kline of Midland and Keith (Roopa) Kline of Canton; and seven grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, Joshua, Jeremy, Daniel, Elliana, and Joanna. John was deeply appreciative of the love and care of his adoptive family and is survived by his sister, June Tomlinson, and is predeceased by his sister, Joan Erickson. In 2006, John was reunited with his birth family and was profoundly blessed by the warmth and acceptance of his siblings: William Guerin, Dorian (Guerin) Toll, Jim Guerin, and Richard Guerin.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 21 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Services will be on Monday, October 22 at 11am at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Midland Salvation Army Corp or MidMichigan Home Care Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com.