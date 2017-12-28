John “Murf” Murton

John “Murt” Murton, age 58 of Clare, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at his home. John was born the son of Curtis and Jane (Bicknell) Murton, Jr. in Mt. Pleasant on November 24, 1958. He was a self-taught chef by trade, and was fortunate to have traveled much of the United States having worked for various restaurants in Florida, Wyoming, Montana, Wisconsin, and Michigan. For a time, John owned and operated his own restaurant, “Scalawags” in Petoskey, MI., and he most recently enjoyed being a doughnut baker for Cops and Doughnuts in Clare. John was an avid football fan, and a diehard supporter of the Wolverines. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

John is survived by his mother Jane Murton of Clare, his siblings Mark (Lori) Murton of Gainsville, FL., Scott Murton of Decatur, MI., Gail (Doug) Murton of St. Paul, MN., and Lynn (Dave) Proctor of Harrison, his three nieces Ruby, Marley, and Hannah, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Curtis Murton, Jr. and his uncle John Bicknell.

A memorial service in honor of John will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.stephenson-wyman.com