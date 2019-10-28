Joyce Jean Ridenour

October 28, 2019

Joyce Jean Ridenour October 10, 1926- October 17, 2019

Joyce Jean Ridenour 93 of Farwell, Michigan passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at North Woods Nursing Center, Farwell. Joyce was born October 10, 1926 in Lansing, Michigan the daughter of Charles Henry Reeves and Lucy Pearl (Palmer) Reeves. Upon graduating High School, Joyce was united in marriage to Mr. Robert Ridenour on January 14, 1944 in Lansing.



As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses she was baptized in February 1952 and a member of the Clare Congregation since 1975. She lived her faith, sharing her hope with her neighbors and family. Loved by all who knew her, a faithful wife, mother and grandmother, who always had hugs and kisses for those she loved. As she suffered from Alzheimer’s, she was cared for by her family and for over a decade by the loving, caring staff at Northwoods Nursing Facility to whom our family will be forever grateful.



Surviving Mrs. Ridenour are her four sons and wives; Robert and Jane Ridenour of Clare, Dan and Laurie Ridenour of Farwell, Tom and Kathy Ridenour of Evart and Jack and Janet Ridenour of Farwell, fourteen loving grandchildren, many loving great and great-great grandchildren, plus numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mrs. Ridenour was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband and best friend of fifty-two years, Mr. Robert Ridenour.



To share an online memory or condolence with Joyce’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Ridenour are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.

