Kenneth A. Warner SR

October 28, 2019

Kenneth A. Warner Sr., age 79, of Clare, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home with family at his side. He was born the son of Henry and Dorothy (Foor) Warner Jr. on Nov. 9, 1939, in Saginaw. Ken lived in the Mid-Michigan area for all of his life. He graduated from Marion High School and later moved to Clare where he farmed and raised livestock for the rest of his life. Ken married Loretta Hess, his wife of 58 years. He and Loretta were longtime members of the Brown Corners United Brethren Church and Ken had been a member of the Mid-Michigan Optimists Club, Whitetails Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Association, and the Michigan Wild Turkey Hunters Association. Some of his hobbies included, hunting, fishing, woodworking, mushroom and berry picking, and generally just about anything that would take him out of doors. His favorite above all else was being Grandpa.



Ken is survived by his wife, Loretta, his sons, Kenneth Jr. (Deborah) of Clare, Patrick (Heidi) also of Clare, Ronald (Karen) of Portage, and Duane (Laurie) of Clare, many grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Richard, Robert, Stanley, and Gerald Warner. He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, Jacob and Danella.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11:00 AM at the Brown Corners United Brethren Church (5540 S. Clare Ave, Clare, Mi.) with Pastor Jeremiah Ketchum officiating. Burial will follow in the Vernon Twp. Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family at the Church for visitation on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM. The family requests, in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice (5889 Bay Rd., Ste. 103, Saginaw, Mi., 48604). Arrangements were by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Homes. An online condolence register is available at www.stephenson-wyman.com

