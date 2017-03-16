Kenneth Gerald Bauer

Kenneth Gerald Bauer 79 of Clare passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth was born January 18, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Harvey and Thresa (Frauskoviac) Bauer. Mr. Bauer honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Mr. Bauer had resided in Clare since 2015, coming from Farwell and previously from Harrison. Kenneth enjoyed working on cars, and was very fond of tinkering with and driving his truck. He also had a passion for building model cars and planes. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, camping trips, watching old western and classic movies, going out to eat and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving Mr. Bauer are his three loving daughters; Elizabeth Schuder and husband David of Lake Isabella, Michigan, Marcia Miedzianowski and husband Michael of Lake, Michigan and Kristine Richardson and husband Andrew of Farwell, Michigan, eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three sisters and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Bauer was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Martha Rose Miedzianowski, the mother of his daughters, Elmira Ann Bauer, three sisters and one brother.

Memorial services honoring Mr. Bauer will be held at a later date. To share an online memory or condolence with Kenneth’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Bauer are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.