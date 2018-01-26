Larry Ross Compton

Larry Ross Compton, age 83 of Clare, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018. Larry was born the son of the late Hugo and Winifred (Irwin) Compton on May 18, 1934 in Bay City. He was united in marriage to Trula Prince on September 19, 1964. Larry had worked for Blodgett Oil Company for 38 years. His first years were spent driving the small delivery trucks before moving on to the large Double Tankers. Later Larry returned to the small trucks making farm deliveries; a lot of miles and smiles, meeting lots of good people. Larry had served on the Clare Fire Department for 24 years.

Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Trula L. Compton; three girls Susan (Sam) Cashio of LA, Terrilee (Jerry) Royce of Blanchard and Trula Iwanna McCarter of Knoxville, TN; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; siblings Joy Roberts, Linda Tinker, Lila Crete, Richard Compton and Bruce Compton. He was predeceased by his stepfather; sisters June and Jane; brothers Irwin and Bob and his best buddy Hell Cat.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes cremation has taken place with a memorial service to take place at a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com