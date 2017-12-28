Lester C. Williams

Lester C. Williams 89 of Harrison passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at MediLodge of Clare. Lester was born September 5, 1928 in Chattanooga, Tennessee the son of Thomas Ackle Williams and Lena (Massengale) Williams. Lester graduated from Central High School, Chattanooga, on September 4, 1944. Upon graduation, Mr. Williams honorably served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. Williams was united in marriage to Ms. Laurel Jewel Chandanais on January 19, 1950. Mrs. Williams preceded Lester in death on March 11, 2001 after fifty-one years of marriage.

Mr. Williams had resided in Harrison since 1993, coming from Detroit, formerly of Tennessee. Lester spent thirty years working in the Tool and Die Industry as a Crane Operator and Die Setter when he retired and moved to Harrison. In 1997, he joined the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 2235 of Harrison, and on August 27, 2005, Lester became an active member of the Legion of Fellowships. Lester enjoyed working on his cars, working in the yard, camping and traveling.

Surviving Mr. Williams is his daughter, Leanne Dana Williams of Harrison, step-daughter, Cheryl Alice Warzybok-Breland of Port Orange, Florida, five grandchildren; Matthew Lester Williams, Jesse Thomas Williams, Samantha Lynn Williams, Jonathan Williams and Jeremy Williams, five great-grandchildren, his significant other, Judith A. O’Neil of Clare, several nieces and nephews. Mr. Williams also was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Mabel Plummer and one brother, Roy Williams.

Celebration of Life services honoring Mr. Williams will be held Saturday, January 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2235 of Harrison. Family and friends are encouraged to gather from 12:00 p.m. until time of services. Military honors will be held immediately following services under the auspices of the V.F.W. Post 1075 of Harrison. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Plains Cemetery, Harrison. To share an online memory or condolence with Lester’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Williams are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.