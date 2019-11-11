Lloyd E. Conley

November 11, 2019

Lloyd E. Conley, age 95, of Rogers City (formerly Farwell) passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare, Michigan. He was born the son of Lloyd E. Sr. and Meta (Dumsch) Conley on March 8, 1924, in Rogers City, Michigan. Lloyd served in the US Army Air Corps during the World War II era. He studied Music and Education at Central Michigan University and completed his Masters Degree at Michigan State University. Lloyd married the former Helen Holzschu in 1951 and she preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2003. He had an illustrious career as a High School Band Instructor with Harbor Springs, Greenville, and Clare Public Schools. He had composed and published several music scores for High School Marching Bands. His published works number approximately 350. Lloyd had entered and won a contest for the Kansas State Sesquicentennial celebration for his composition and direction of his piece titled Kansa Suite.



Lloyd is survived by his sons, Thomas Conley of Ocklawaha, Fla., David (Linda) Conley of Farwell, Mi., his daughter-in-law, Sue Conley of Hampton Rhodes, Va., his grandchildren, Clayton, Chris, and Rachel Conley, a sister Lois Furtaw of Rogers City, and brother, James Conley of Battle Creek. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and his son Patrick.



In keeping with Lloyd’s wishes, cremation will take place and his final resting place will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rogers City, Michigan. A memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements were made with the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Homes, Clare and Farwell, Michigan. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com

