Mildred Ruth (Amy) Bell

Ms. Mildred Ruth (Amy) Bell, Christian activist, is with her Lord on April 4th, 2017 at the age of 92 years old. Mildred was born in the McLane House, an old stone house at Lake Station, Michigan, on October 9, 1924 to Mr. Glen O. and Ms. Orpha (Martin) Amy.

Mildred graduated from the Farwell High School in 1943. She was united in marriage to the late Mr. Richard Raymond Bell on Nov. 24, 1943 at Flint, Michigan and two children, Neil and Nancy, were born to them. Mildred was a loving mother, grandmother, and mentor.

Mildred, with her husband, built the “Lake Roller Rink” and operated it for several successful years, on U.S. 10, Lake Station, MI. Along with her husband, Mildred had a special love for roller skating and shared this with her family and many friends. They were both skilled skaters.

In 1967, the Bell’s built their longtime residence of architectural significance, overlooking their exclusive Lost Lake, in the beautiful Woods ~ of ~ Gilmore Countryside, southwest of Farwell Village. Mildred treasured her husband’s pine groves and worked with him in their many business interests. Mildred enjoyed gardening; her favorite flowers were geraniums, marigolds, miniature roses, snapdragons, violets, pansies, and strawberries. In life, Mildred loved colors in relation to red, pink, peach, and blue.

For many years Mildred worshipped and served her Lord at Lake Baptist Church, Lake Station, Michigan. Mildred was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clare, Michigan, where she served in the King’s Daughters Society. Mildred loved entertaining foreign church missionaries and volunteering at The Springs Camp, of Gladwin Michigan.

Later in life, Mildred developed Alzheimer’s disease. The world will remember Mildred for her powerful, charismatic, loving and very giving spirit; Mildred was devoted to her family and God’s Great Purpose. I Corinthians 15:58 was a favorite verse. Mildred thoroughly enjoyed beautiful things, shopping for clothes, estate sales and at garage sales, fishing, watching wildlife, camping, traveling widely, and hosting dinner parties.

Mildred was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Mr. G. A. “Bert” Amy, Ms. Barbara (Katz) Amy, Mr. Lorenzo Martin, Ms. Amrett (Barton) Martin, loving parents, Mr. Glen O. Amy (1968), Ms. Orpha (Martin) Amy (1990); her beloved husband, Mr. Richard R. Bell (1997); cherished son, Mr. Neil R. Bell (1970); cherished brother, Mr. Donald G. Amy (1928); cherished sister, Ms. Marguerite M. Bellows (1968); cherished sister, Ms. Marjorie F. Graham (2012).

Surviving Mildred to mourn their great loss, cherished daughter, Ms. Nancy E. (Shirl) Graham of Farwell, MI; cherished brother, Mr. Keith D. (Nancy) Amy of Au Gres, MI; Seven cherished grandchildren: Ms. Cheryl L. (Allan) Schaefer of Whitmore Lake, MI; Mr. Jonathan R. (Andrea) Graham of Rosebush, MI; Ms. Esther R. (Craig) Beery of Brighton, MI; Mr. David M. (Lisa) Graham of Farwell, MI; Dr. Timothy C. Hertzberg N.D. of Southeast, MI; Mr. Robert D. Graham of Martinez, California; and Mr. James A. Graham of Farwell, MI; Eleven cherished great grandchildren: Crystal, Joshua, Jordan, Noah, Daisy, Emmett, Jayden, Oakley, Kendall, Harley, and Lillie; along with a host of cherished nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Visitation will take place at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Friday April 7th, 2017 from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Services will take place at the First Baptist Church of CLARE, MI on Saturday April 8th, 2017 at 11:00am, with visitation starting at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, anyone desiring to do so may make memorial contributions to the “Farwell Area Historical Museum”, to help keep stories like Mildred’s alive for future generations, the “Isabella Community Soup Kitchen” of Mt. Pleasant, MI, or “The Springs”, Christian camp, of Gladwin, MI. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com