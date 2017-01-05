Oliver F. Nash

Oliver F. Nash, 89, died December 25 , 2016 at Cottagewood Senior Communities where he had resided for for the past two and one half years. Oliver was born June 13, 1928 near Clare, Mich. to Frank and Myrtle Nash. He eloped with Betty June Case on July 4, 1948. Oliver and Betty resided in Michigan until 2004 when they moved to Rochester, Minn. to be closer to their children.

He served in the army at the end of WWII, based in San Francisco as guard on a prisoner-of-war ship. Oliver was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Betty; son K. Alan (Debbie Van De Polder) of Billings, Mont., daughter Carol Nash (Patrick Carroll) of Rochester, Minn., granddaughters Janna Carroll-Boldt (Anthony) of Byron, Minn., and Tessa Carroll of Rochester, Minn.

Oliver was a jeweler and certified watchmaker in his earlier years, owning and operating Nash Jewelers in Auburn and Midland, Mich. Later, was employed by Dow Corning and Dow Chemical Company in instrumentation where he retired after 25 years.

Oliver and Betty also owned and operated a successful awards business, Trend Craftsman in Midland, Mich., for many years. Before moving to Rochester, Oliver and Betty retired to Harrison, Mich. They lived in an earth home and hobby farm designed by Oliver, where they enjoyed watching wildlife from their living room windows, making apple cider, maple syrup and “driving the trails.”

Oliver was a quiet and gentle soul, and could build or fix anything. The family joked they never saw a repairman at their home. Oliver was published in Popular Mechanics for building a tractor from scratch, the “Powr’ Pup”. He also built a mahogany and oak sailboat which the family enjoyed for several summers on beautiful Michigan lakes.

Oliver and Betty loved to camp and travel throughout the United States and Europe. Many summers were spent visiting national parks with their children and granddaughters.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Salvation Army Adult Daycare, Heartland Hospice and Cottagewood Senior Communities for the loving care Oliver received.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Research at Mayo Clinic. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.