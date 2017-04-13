Patricia Ann Minter

In loving memory of Patricia Ann Minter born November 26, 1941 and passed April 4, 2017.

She was born and raised in Blissfield, Michigan, moved to Ohio where she married and started her family then returning to where she called home in Harrison, Michigan from ’84-2011, then due to health issues returning to Ohio in the care of her oldest son Ed in Copley, Ohio.

She leaves behind her 6 children; Ed, Charlene, Dan, Steve, Allen (Dawn) and Tanya (Bill) and 6 grandchildren; Brittani, Alanna, Nick, Alicia, Shelby and Brandon.

Preceded in death by her mother Lucille Quinn, brother James Poll and great grandson Payton.

May she be remembered for her love, compassion, kindness, humor and every little thing that brought her joy (cats, flowers, visits by family, baking,…)

She is our mother, A grandmother to our kids, Remembered always.

Private services will be held. Interment will be in Hatton Township Cemetery, Harrison.