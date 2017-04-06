Patricia Ann Shull

Patricia Ann Shull, age 63, of Clare, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at her home. She was born the daughter of Gerald and Katherine (Howay) Tiedeman on April 29, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant. She married Dallas Shull and he survives her. Patricia was the “Weigh Lady” at the Fisher Sand and Gravel Pit in Hatton Township and had also served for several years as the Hatton Township Treasurer. She attended the Brown Corners United Brethren in Christ Church. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Baking, and working in her yard.

Pat is survived by her husband, Dallas, her son, Jason (Andrea Cotter) Shull of Clare, her granddaughter, Addison, and her brothers and sister, Bruce (Diane) Tiedeman, Russ (Kathy) Tiedeman, and Dawn (Edward) Bennett. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer in 1979, and her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 P.M. Visitation will also be held on Friday from 10 A.M. until the time of service at 11 A.M. at the Brown Corners United Brethren Church with Pastor Jeremiah Ketchum officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Clare County or to His Helping Hands (formerly LOVE INC.). On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com