Paul J. Phillips

Paul J. Phillips, age 57, of Clare, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. He was born the son of William and Audrey (Souders) Phillips on September 18, 1960 in Pontiac. He married Charla Strouse on May 16, 1981, and she survives him. Paul lived in Clare since 1989, moving here from Waterford. He attended the Eagle Church of God. He was a sales rep. for B.A.S.F.

Paul is survived by his wife Charla, his Children, Dustin W. (Kalli) Phillips of Sheridan and Nichole (Matthew) Smith of Farwell, his granddaughter, Willow Smith, and his sisters and brother, Peggy (Don) Smith of Texas, Linda (Tom) Pifer of Arizona, and Tom (Linda) Phillips of Royal Oak. He was preceded in death by his son Matthew in 2005, and his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11 AM at the Clare Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Jim Young and Gary VanderVeen officiating. Friends may visit with his family at the Clare Church of the Nazarene, 10160 S. Grant Ave, Clare, Mi., 48617, on Friday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM and on Saturday from 10 AM until 11 Am. Burial will be in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. Memorials may be directed to the Gideon’s International. If you are unable to attend, you are invited to leave an online condolence message on Paul’s tribute page at www.stephensonwyman.com