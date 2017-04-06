Penny Sue Hughes

Penny Hughes of Lake, MI passed away on March 30, 2017 at her home on Eight Point Lake. Penny was the daughter of Lowell G. Haring and Dorothy (Eberhart) Haring. She graduated from Clare High School in 1966. Penny was a member of the cheerleading squad and the 1965 Homecoming Queen. Following high school she attended Central Michigan University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1970. Penny married her husband Richard Hughes on June 15, 1968. They had 2 children, Jeff and Christy. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who was actively involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s school and sport activities. She will also be remembered for her courageous battle against cancer and the support and counseling she gave to other cancer patients.

Penny is survived by Richard, her husband of 49 years, her son, Jeffrey D. Hughes (Paula) of Providence, RI, her daughter, Christine M. Meissner (Clint Russell) of Clare, and her grandsons, Jack and Charles Meissner and Benjamin Hughes and her granddaughter Joanna Hughes. Penny is also survived by her sisters Catherine Young, Beverly (Gordon) Carncross, and brother, Timothy (Karol) Haring.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, April 20th at 11 am at the Congregational Church in Clare preceded by a private family graveside service. There will be a luncheon in Penny’s honor at the Doherty hotel immediately following the service. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19th from 5-7 pm at Stephenson-Wyman funeral home in Clare.

In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Dr. Daniel Hayes Gift Fund. Checks may be made to “University of Michigan” and sent to Medical Development, 1000 Oakbrook, Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website victors.us/pennyhughes Donations will also be accepted to the Congregational Church in Clare, MI.