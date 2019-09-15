Peter G. Brown

September 15, 2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother Peter G. Brown, age 82 of Clare, MI, passed away September 6, 2019, after a brave battle with leukemia.



He is remembered and loved by his wife of 59 years, Dimitra (Tula) Brown; his devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Daphne (Paul Johnson); Diana (George Kioumentzoglou); and Angela (Christos Liaveris), his adoring grandson Nektarios Liaveris; his sisters Judy Bay, Valerie Mildenberg and Geraldine David; his nieces and nephews; and by the many friends whose lives he touched.



Born in Petosky, MI to Gerald and Charlotte Brown, Peter moved to Clare at an early age and continued to call Clare home his entire life, although his passion for travel took him to many places.



After studying at Michigan State University, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and began his professional photography career, proudly serving as an award-winning USMC aerial photographer in Japan.



Upon leaving the Marine Corps, Pete took a trip to Greece with his uncle to learn more about his Greek heritage. It was on the return voyage to the U.S., on a ship, where he met the love of his life: his wife of 59 years, Tula. They married one week after meeting, and together they raised three daughters — Daphne, Diana and Angela.



Greece became and remained his second home throughout his life.

Pete loved the outdoors and spent much of his time learning how to cultivate bees, plants and trees.



He had a particular talent for woodworking, and became a master craftsman and artist.



He also loved and respected nature, and taught his beloved grandson, Nektarios, to do the same.



Pete was a dedicated and generous volunteer, donating many woodworking items to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saginaw and to the Methodist Church in Clare, as well as donating wood to the Clare Schools for shop class.



He taught bowling and basketball to kids of all ages, and became a mentor to disadvantaged youth, making a difference in many young lives. He was a volunteer firefighter for many years. An avid reader, Pete was also a history buff (especially regarding WW II) and a natural-born athlete. He bowled a perfect 300 more than once, was a ping pong champ, and could ice skate circles around anyone. But basketball was his favorite sport — he never missed watching the MSU Spartans or the Golden State Warriors — and he played in the men’s city league for years, and also attended the Athens 2004 Olympics basketball games.



Pete never missed an opportunity to travel with his family, taking many adventures across the U.S., Europe, and within Greece.



He was devoted to his family and to his Greek Orthodox faith, and was a pillar of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saginaw for nearly 60 years.



Pete was a kind, warm, generous, humble, gracious man who radiated decency and integrity. His life was characterized by love, goodness, optimism and faith.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saginaw, MI.



Pete’s family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the University of Michigan Cancer Center for their outstanding care and kindness.

