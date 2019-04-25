Phyllis “Pea Wee” Alma Bauder

April 25, 2019

Phyllis “Pea Wee” Alma Bauder 82 of Clare, Michigan passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland. Phyllis was born August 27, 1936 in Hatton Township, Clare County, Michigan, the daughter of Merl and Cora (Bartholomew) Goodenow. Phyllis graduated in 1954 from Clare High School, Michigan. Phyllis was united in marriage to Mr. Kenneth A. Bauder on June 18, 1954 at the original Brown Corners Church, Clare. Ken preceded Phyllis in death on October 6, 2018 after sixty-four years of marriage.



Phyllis was a life resident of rural Clare County. Phyllis retired from The Beaverton Pharmacy of Beaverton for over thirty years of dedicated service. Phyllis enjoyed sewing, crocheting, collecting treasures and listening to songs by Elvis. Spending time with her family was her greatest love, especially her grandchildren.



Surviving Phyllis are her loving children; Diana Blair and husband Mike of Clare, Jeanette Schmidt and husband Mike of Gladwin, Michigan, Ken Stanley Bauder and wife Sandra of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Eric Bauder and wife Maria of Pontiac, Michigan, her un-official adopted son, Robert Riffert of Midland, nine grandchildren; Heather, Stefanie, Kimberly (Eric), Amanda and fiancé (Frank), Rosa, Maria Victoria, Sergio, Rubi and Maria Aileen, five great-grandchildren; Dade, Dyanna, Gabby, Evelyn and Alyce, three sisters in law; Waiva Goodenow of Clare, Lois Ellen Bauder-Babcock of Colorado and Carol Mae Bauder also of Colorado, many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends and neighbors. Phyllis also was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Margie Daniels and one sister/niece, Kay Lorraine Daniels Hubble and two brothers; Clifford Goodenow and Charles “Charlie” Goodenow



A Life Celebration service honoring Phyllis will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison with Pastor Jim Young officiating. Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial gifts in memory of Phyllis may be considered to the Bauder Family. To share an online memory or condolence with Phyllis’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Bauder are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.

