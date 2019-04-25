Rev. Sharyn Kay Rush-Osmond

April 25, 2019

Rev. Sharyn Kay Rush-Osmond, age 68, of Farwell went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born to William A. Rush and Beatrice Rush on February 19, 1951. After her mother Beatrice passed away, her father married Corrine Tait-Rush, who was there for most of her adult life. In 1969, Sharyn married William Owens. After 9 years of marriage, they divorced. She married Richard Osmond on August 19, 1985.



Sharyn leaves behind her husband, Richard Osmond of Farwell, daughter Frances Owens of Farwell, Alexandria (Dallton) Blain of Clare, grandson Dustin Owens (Samantha Tomaski) of Farwell, great-granddaughter Vanessa Owens of Farwell, sisters Rosemary Harville of Farwell and Penny (Frank) Bouman of Big Rapids, step-sisters Neoma Valdez, Sheila (Richard) Moore, step-brothers Art (Cathy) Tait, John (Chris) Tait, Henry (Mary) Tait, Paul Tait, James (Sharon) Tait, Larry (Robin) Tait, nephew William (Sue) West, nieces Lora Harville, Michelle (Ann) Kelenske, Veronika Stevens, and many other nieces and nephews. As well as Maddie Sinks, who was like a daughter to her.



She was preceded in death by her mother Beatrice Rush, father William A. Rush, step-mother Corrine Rush, step brother Ed Tait, nephew Michael Papo, niece Sara Harville and nephew Jacob Tait.



Sharyn received her associate degree from Alpena Community College. While attending ACC, she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, wrote a serial story called “The Wizard” that appeared weekly, sang with a chorus group, performed in the Red Stocking Revue and at Thunder Bay Theatre. Sharyn completed her bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix, attended Methodist Theological School in Ohio and Duke School of Divinity in North Carolina and became a Pastor. As a United Methodist Pastor, she served churches in Rochester Hills, Dansville, Wheatfield, Trinity, Leaton and Countryside. Sharyn was a published author of poetry. She also loved to sing and was in a quartet called “The Five of Us” while living in Novi. Her greatest accomplishments in her eyes were being a mother, grandmother, and most recently, a great-grandmother.



Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home, as well as Friday, April 26, 2019 from 12 to 1 pm with Funeral to follow at First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. Burial to follow in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.



Memorial contributions will be donated to the American Diabetes Association as well as the National Kidney Foundation.

