Richard Miller

October 26, 2018

Richard Miller of Akron, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at McLaren – Bay Region in Bay City, Richard was born June 20, 1932 in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Noel and Opal (McClintic) Miller. Richard proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage with the former Marguerite “Margie” White on August 26, 1957 at the Church of Christ in Shepherd. Margie preceded him in death on October 17, 2015. Richard was employed as the Clare Postmaster and then Caro Postmaster for several years until his retirement. He also served as minister from age thirty for the Harrison, Caro and Akron Churches of Christ, and currently still served as the minister for the Akron Church of Christ. He was also owner-operator of RAM computers in Akron. Richard enjoyed people, as well as computers, watching television, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by five children and their spouses, David & Tammy Miller of Clare, Rhonda & Mark Briggs of York, Nebraska, John Miller and Beth Wade of Rockville, Maryland, Shari Hulburt of Bay City, and Aaron Miller of Akron; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by an infant daughter; and all of his siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Mr. Keith Aeder from the Akron Church of Christ officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare, with military honors afforded by the Clare Farwell American Legion and the U.S. Army. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Akron Church of Christ. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.