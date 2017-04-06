Robert “Bob” Rex Ackerman

Robert “Bob” Rex Ackerman, of Clare, Mi., passed away peacefully, on April 1, 2017. Bob was born on April 12, 1925, to Henry and Grace (Dennis) Ackerman. He was a lifelong resident of Clare. He married his wife Jacqueline Frey, on October 12, 1948. They had two children, Bobby Anne, and Angela. He was an active member of the Clare United Methodist church where he served for many years as an usher, and took care of their Tape Ministry.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jackie, his daughters and their husbands; Bobby Anne and John Hays, and Angela and Tim Byers, his four grandchildren, Joey (Kimberly) Hogan, Olivia Hogan, Amanda (Andrew) Wilson, and Nick Byers, six great-grandchildren, Brady, Addison, and Chase Hogan, and Holly, Logan and Ellie Wilson, also several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Grace Ackerman, his brothers, Alton, and Dennis (both who died as young children), Ralph (Doris) Ackerman, and sisters, Marion Dean, Marjorie (Claire) Foss, and Monica (Ernest) Bryant.

Visitation for Bob was held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, from 6-8 PM, at Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home in Clare. Funeral services were Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 11 AM, at the Clare United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Kasper, officiating. Interment was in the Cherry Grove Cemetery, in Clare, MI.

Donations can be made to Clare United Methodist church, or to support hunger in the Sudan.

