Robert Tideswell

Robert “Bob” Tideswell, age 80 of Farwell, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 5, 2017 surrounded by his family. Bob was born the son of Gordon and Myrna (Gates) Hollister in Bath, MI. on June 26, 1937. After moving to the Farwell area in the early 50’s, he met and later married his wife Fern (Sweet) Tideswell on June 15, 1957, and the couple enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Bob spent the majority of his working years as a carpenter for many of the local carpenter unions. He had a lifelong love for horses and dogs, woodworking and building, and spending time enjoying the outdoors while hunting and camping. However, his greatest passion was spending time with his family, especially when he could pass on the values of hard work.

Bob is survived by his wife Fern and his children Bobby Tideswell of Farwell, Jeff (Jill) Tideswell of Freeland, Lori Tideswell of Farwell, Tony (Tracey) Tideswell of Alaska, Tracy Ramon of Farwell, and Steve (Jennifer) Tideswell of Florida. Other survivors include his twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Justin Ramon.

A memorial service will take place in memory of Bob on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Farwell United Methodist Church with Pastor Martin Cobb officiating. Memorial offerings in honor of Bob may be recommended to the National Kidney Foundation. For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared on the Tideswell family page at www.stephenson-wyman.com