Rose Marie Malcomnson

October 21, 2019

Rose Marie Malcomnson 92 of Harrison passed peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at The Horizon Senior Living, Gladwin, Michigan.



Rose was born May 2, 1927 in Hamilton Township, Clare County, Michigan, the daughter of Clifford A. and Ethel M. (Davis) Price.



Rose was united in marriage to Mr. Donald L. Malcomnson on January 2, 1944 in Frost Township, Clare County, Michigan.



Mr. Malcomnson preceded Rose in death on April 25, 1980 after thirty-six years of marriage.



On January 6, 1996, Rose was united in marriage to Mr. Ralph E. Worth in Harrison. Mr. Worth preceded Rose in death on March 7, 1998 after two years of marriage.



Mrs. Malcomnson was a life resident of Harrison.



She attended Long Lake Chapel for many years.



Rose worked at Holly Carburetor of Clare for a few years, before taking a position with Dow Chemical of Clare and eventually taking a job with Guys and Dolls Photography of Clare.



She then began her career at Clare County Courthouse in the Register of Deeds office, where she retired as a Deputy Clerk with twenty-five years of dedicated service.



During retirement, Rose could be found working at Walraven’s Country Gardens Fruit Market of Harrison, working beside her daughter, son-in-law and grandsons for over ten years.



When Rose wasn’t working, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, knitting and crocheting keepsakes for her family and friends, tending to her yard, flower gardens and rock gardens.



For many years, Rose enjoyed taking winters off and traveling to Florida to enjoy the warm and sunny climate.



Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will fondly remember Grandma Rose as their biggest fan and supporter at their school sporting events.



Surviving Rose are her three daughters; Marion “PeeWee” M. Coon and husband William of Harrison, Linda Blackledge and husband King of Harrison and Deb Walraven and husband Tim also of Harrison, eight grandchildren; Terry Coon and fiancé Darla Childers, Michael Coon and wife Kelly, Brian Coon and wife Gina, Lisa Campbell, David Campbell, Michelle Gendregske and husband David, William Walraven and girlfriend Kourtney Krchmar and Kyle Walraven and girlfriend Zee Boussi, numerous great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, plus many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Mrs. Malcomnson also was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters; Vera Price, Lena Underwood, Mildred Blackledge and Lois Eaton, one brother, Elmer Price and one great-grandaughter, Stephony Mathews.



Funeral services honoring Rose were held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison with Pastor Jim Young officiating.



Visitation will take place Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Stocking Funeral Home.



Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Harrison.



Memorial gifts in memory of Rose may be considered to: Clare County Veterans Freedom Park, 225 Main Street, Harrison, Michigan 48625.



To share an online memory or condolence with Rose’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements for Mrs. Malcomnson are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989)539-7810.

Share This Post Tweet