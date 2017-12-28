Ruth Shirley Fransted

FRANSTED, RUTH SHIRLEY, age 92, of Rosebush, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017, at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland.

A Memorial Service for Ruth will be held at Rosebush United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 4, 2017 at 2 p.m with Pastor Joseph Beaven officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church. Interment of ashes will take place next to her husband at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

The family will receive friends the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the time of the Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosebush United Methodist Church, the VFW Post 3033 in Mt. Pleasant or the Isabella County Commision on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the church or Clark Family Funeral Chapel.

Ruth was born on October 19, 1925, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of William Henry and Mary Louise (Chapman) Spaulding. Her hometown was Janesville, WI. She enjoyed swimming her entire life. In the 1940s, she was a synchronized swimmer. During WWII, Ruth was a “Rosey the Riveter”, working in an aircraft factory. She married Lawrence Dale Fransted in Ann Arbor on August 4, 1951. Ruth received her teaching degree, attending LaCross State Teachers College, the University of New Mexico, and Central Michigan University. She primarily taught physical education in Michigan public schools, taught 4th grade and adult education. After retiring from teaching, she became the first foster grandparent coordinator for Isabella County. She was a member of the Rosebush United Methodist Church, life-time member of the VFW Auxiliary #3033 and 2nd Armored Cavalry, Mt. Pleasant General Federation of Women’s Club and the Isabella County Retired School Personnel.

Ruth is survived by her children, Kathy Fransted of Mt. Pleasant, William Fransted of Mt. Pleasant, and Martin Fransted of Sanford; step-son Ronald Fransted of Jackson; granddaughters, Rachelle Paxton of Mt. Pleasant, Nicole Fransted of Grand Rapids, and Bethany Fransted of Sanford.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Dale Fransted on July 19, 2009; her parents; and brother William H. Spaulding in 2009.

