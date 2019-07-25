Tana Marie Mashue

July 25, 2019

Tana Marie Mashue 72 of Harrison passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Pioneer Golden Estates, Clare, surrounded and embraced by her family.



Tana was born August 25, 1946 in Alma, Michigan, the daughter of Allen Robert Fairbank and Dixie Loretta (Barnikow) Fairbank. Tana graduated Clare High School in 1984. On January 18, 1964 in Midland, Michigan, Tana was united in marriage to the “love of her life” Mr. Errol Mashue. On October 2, 1992 Errol was taken from his beloved Tana after a construction accident.



Mrs. Mashue had resided in Harrison since 1989, moving from Farwell, Michigan and previously from Midland. Tana enjoyed flower gardening, solving crossword puzzles and watching game shows and The Food Network. She was an avid bowler since 1965, and served as past vice-president of the Clare-Harrison Bowling Association.



Surviving Mrs. Mashue are her five loving children, two daughters; Shelli Mashue of Clare and Pamela Snyder and husband Daniel of Houghton Lake, Michigan, three sons; Robert “Boot” Mashue and wife Kimberly of Clare, Michael Mashue and wife Angel of Harrison and Matthew Mashue of Harrison, nineteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, three sisters; Lana Blackhurst and husband Pat of Midland, Pam Start and husband Jeff of Midland and Kim Yoder also of Midland, one brother, Carl Fairbank and wife Kim of Midland, plus many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Tana also was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons.



Funeral services celebrating the life of Tana will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison, with Mr. Pat Blackhurst officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be in Homer Township Cemetery, Midland. Memorial gifts in memory of Mrs. Mashue may be considered to the Mashue family, to assist with funeral expenses.



To share an online memory or condolence with Tana’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Mashue are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.

