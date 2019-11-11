Theresa “Teri” M. Bushy

November 11, 2019

Theresa “Teri” M. Busby, age 59 of Clare, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Teri was born the daughter of the late James and Loretta (Goit) Gepford on July 27, 1960 in Mt. Pleasant. She was united in marriage to Wayne M. Busby on July 22, 2000 in St. Charles with him predeceasing her on June 3, 2019. Teri was a graduate of Clare High School and had worked as a Direct Care Worker for Community Mental Health; she and Wayne had returned to live in Clare in 2015. She enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking as well being a homemaker, enjoying cooking and canning. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Teri was a faithful member of the Rosebush United Methodist Church.



Teri is survived by her children Eric White of Clare, Amy (Tim) Prestridge of Clarksville, OH, Christy (Nathan) Busby Kimball of Atlanta, GA and Shannon Busby of Warren; a daughter-in-law Heather White of Farwell; her siblings Ron (Carol) Gepford of Harrison, Rose (Mike) Gildenzoph of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Jimmy Gepford of Grand Rapids, John (Janelle) Aldred of Florida and Missy (Chris) Burton of Elkhorn, WI; grandchildren Emilee, Tucker, Sarah, Hannah Claire, and Aiden, her great-granddaughter Madeline. Teri was predeceased by her son Isaiah White and siblings Eddie and Ricky Gepford.



Visitation and services will be held at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M. and again on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the time of service at 11 A.M.; services will be led by Pastor Joe Beavan. A lunch will follow at the Rosebush United Methodist Church. Teri’s cremated remains final resting place will be the Arthur Twp. Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Rosebush United Methodist Church. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com

