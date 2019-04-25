Vicki Diane Hutchinson

April 25, 2019

Vicki Diane Hutchinson, age 49 of Clare, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Ann Arbor. She was born the daughter of Frank and Lynette (Hildebrandt) Hutchinson on Nov. 30, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant. Vicki had graduated from Clare High School in the class of 1989, and had attended Mid Michigan Community College.



Vicki was a creative person and loved baking and crafting, especially with the ladies at Arthur Center Church of God. She spent much time watching the birds at her bird feeder, and it was normal for her to have a kitty on her lap. She attended the Eagle Church of God, and was always glad to go to gospel concerts and jamborees there. In high school, she enjoyed working in the office and library, and had maintained lifelong friendships with many of the teachers there. Vicki was very involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews and loved to brag about them. She was loved and will be missed by many.



Vicki is survived by her parents, Frank and Lynette Hutchinson, of Clare; her sisters, Bonnie and Penny Hutchinson, and her brother, David, all of Clare; grandparents, Marion and Laural Hildebrandt; niece and nephews, Danielle Anderson, Richie Walters and Joshua Valentine; great-niece and nephew Aubree and Austin Favel. She was predeceased by her grandparents Norman and Norma Hutchinson of Clare.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Church of God with Pastor Lonnie Severance officiating. Friends may meet with her family on Friday at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, and on Saturday at the church from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

